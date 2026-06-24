About

I’ve decided to start this blog to help you see the world more clearly through the lens of history.

Sometimes that means looking at the rise and fall of civilizations. It might mean exploring the deeper mysteries of humanity’s past. Often it means asking whether the assumptions we take for granted today will still make sense a hundred years from now.

Take what is useful and challenge what is weak. You should leave with a sharper sense of the patterns and incentives that shape the world more than most people realise.

What you will actually get from this

You're probably already into this stuff or you wouldn't be here. But the essays are actually a cover for something else: what I’m really trying to offer is a change in how you see.

If you spend a year reading this blog, I hope you will come out of it:

Better at recognising when a headline is part of a decades-long trend rather than a one-week story.

Quicker to spot structural similarity between events most people file separately.

More alert to the assumptions underneath an argument or an institution, especially your own, and especially the ones too obvious to question.

And less surprised by the future, because you have seen the shape of it before in other centuries.

What you will not get is a doctrine. I am not telling you what to conclude about politics, or progress, or whatever - and I certainly don’t know where any of this is heading. The aim is sharper sight. What you conclude is your business.

The future belongs to people who can see patterns.

Nobody can predict them precisely (certainly not me). But you can learn to recognise the shape of a thing as it forms and act before everyone else catches up. That is a learnable skill, almost nobody is deliberately training it, and it is becoming more valuable by the year. This blog is my attempt to train it, in public, using the largest body of evidence we have.

Most people spend their lives studying events. Elections, wars, the headline of the hour, whatever. Events are absorbing, they feel urgent, but they are almost entirely the surface of reality.

What actually shapes the world runs underneath them: Technological change, demographic change, institutional decay, the deep regularities of human nature, the long arc of how civilizations rise and come apart. These forces move on timescales no news cycle can see, and they are deciding the outcome while everyone argues about what’s breaching the surface.

Why pattern recognition is the whole game

Consider how mismatched our attention is to reality. Politics thinks in election cycles, business in quarters, and social media in hours. Meanwhile, the forces that determine whether a society thrives or collapses operate across decades and centuries. We are watching the wrong timescale, and so we keep being blindsided by things that were building in plain sight for a generation.

I think if you only look at the present, you will systematically misunderstand the present. You will read a long structural decline as a passing bad mood, or treat an arrangement as permanent because it has held for your whole life. You will see a villain where there is a pattern.

And this is not getting easier. The moving parts are multiplying because we literally live in the most information dense age in history. In that environment the ability to recognise patterns, question assumptions, and think across long timescales is becoming more valuable, not less. And the people making the largest decisions are not immune to getting this wrong. Actually, they get it wrong constantly, for exactly the reasons every previous generation of powerful people did. The cure is to widen the frame until the patterns become visible. And the widest frame available is history.

Why history is the best dataset we have

History is the largest dataset in existence on how civilizations actually behave under pressure.

Every society in it faced some version of the same forces (technological disruption, demographic shifts, failing elites, threats from outside etc.). Thousands of separate experiments, run across millennia, on what makes complex human systems hold together or fall apart. Of course, the specifics never repeat, but the same shapes seem to keep turning up. If you want to understand the pressures on your own civilization, you already have the results of the experiment. You just have to learn to read them.

That is what reading history (and doing it well) actually trains. It stretches your time horizon until slow trends become visible, and it surfaces shapes no single lifetime is long enough to notice. Above all it exposes the assumptions a society cannot see in itself, because you are watching from outside and after the fact. Used this way, the past is the most powerful instrument we have for understanding the present.

Why this publication is different

There are a lot of history Substacks. And many of them are fascinating. But most of them do one of two things. They write about the past as the past, the battles and the kings and the ruins, for the pleasure of it. Or they write about the present and reach back for the occasional historical analogy to decorate an argument.

In other words, most writers specialise in one period or one problem. Which is fine.

But I hope to make this blog different: it’s an attempt to understand civilization itself from a much wider/higher vantage point. It treats the deep past and the present as the same problem.

On one side is lost history: how much of the human story is missing, how badly we have underestimated our ancestors, and how thin the evidence is beneath our confident picture of where we came from. On the other is civilizational pattern: why complex societies collapse, why institutions go blind, and why elites fail at exactly the wrong moment. These are usually treated as different fields by different people. But I think they are two views of one question: how civilizations emerge, grow, misunderstand themselves, and disappear, and the whole value of the project is in refusing to keep them apart.

So what you are reading here is a single framework built from pieces that are normally kept in separate rooms: archaeology/history, civilizational theory, institutional analysis, and technological change - combined deliberately by yours truly. The point of combining them is that the blind spots are the same in every one. The reason an empire could not see its own decline is the reason a modern institution cannot see its own either, and is the reason we cannot see ours. Study them together and the common machinery starts to show through. That is the thing I have not found anywhere else, and it is the reason I’m writing this / you should read this rather than something else.

As for me: I studied ancient history, spent time working inside government watching how institutions actually function, and built two YouTube channels, one on lost history and one on the patterns of civilization. None of that is a credential that makes me right. What it gave me was the same set of questions arriving from completely different directions until I had to take them seriously. That convergence is the blog, and I hope you find it worthwhile (let me know in the comments if you do!).

Who this is for

This is for people who sense the world is changing fast and want a better framework than the next hot take, people drawn to history, civilization, institutions, and long-term thinking, who want those things connected rather than served separately.

It is not for anyone looking for tidy certainty. Many of these questions have no settled answer, some of what I argue will turn out to be wrong, and I would rather say so than pretend otherwise.

Most people spend their lives studying events but I am interested in the forces that create them. Predicting the future is a fool's errand. The goal is to be less surprised by it, and to give you the same.

The world is stranger and more fragile than most people let themselves notice. Learning to see that clearly is one of the most valuable things a person can do. That is what we are doing here.

For Subscribers

Subscribers get access to a private community, regular ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions, full essays, and a dedicated ‘dissent’ section. One of the central themes of this publication is questioning assumptions, including my own, so I am genuinely interested in the strongest arguments against what I write.

Subscribers hear first about new projects, research initiatives, and other developments before they are announced publicly. Commenting is also reserved for subscribers, helping keep the discussion worth reading.

Let's see how far we get.

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