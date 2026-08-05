Michael Button's Substack

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July 2026

#8 The Eraser and the Key
In July 1562 a friar burned the written memory of a civilization. His own notes brought it back.
  Michael Button
#7 The World That Ended in One Generation
How the whole eastern Mediterranean fell in a single lifetime
  Michael Button
#6 The Civilization That Fell Out of the Story
The Indus Valley passes every test we have and yet answers none of our questions.
  Michael Button
#5 The Most Dangerous Form of Ignorance
The most dangerous assumptions are the ones that never feel like assumptions.
  Michael Button
#4 What If Civilization Doesn't Look Like Civilization?
The problem may be the categories, not the evidence.
  Michael Button
#3 The Greatest Achievement in Human History May Be Lost Forever
The past preserves what survived instead of what mattered most.
  Michael Button
#2 Why Every Civilization Thinks It's the Exception
The same blind spot appears in every civilization, including our own.
  Michael Button
#1 The Question Behind Everything
Why do civilizations collapse? How much of human history is missing? How much of modern civilization do we misunderstand? What are we wrong about right…
  Michael Button
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