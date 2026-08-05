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#9 This Has Never Happened Before
In 398 BC a conspirator stood in the Spartan marketplace and counted. They didn't know it yet, but number he reached had already killed his city.
14 hrs ago
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Michael Button
6
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July 2026
#8 The Eraser and the Key
In July 1562 a friar burned the written memory of a civilization. His own notes brought it back.
Jul 29
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Michael Button
2
1
#7 The World That Ended in One Generation
How the whole eastern Mediterranean fell in a single lifetime
Jul 22
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Michael Button
10
#6 The Civilization That Fell Out of the Story
The Indus Valley passes every test we have and yet answers none of our questions.
Jul 16
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Michael Button
13
#5 The Most Dangerous Form of Ignorance
The most dangerous assumptions are the ones that never feel like assumptions.
Jul 9
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Michael Button
5
3
#4 What If Civilization Doesn't Look Like Civilization?
The problem may be the categories, not the evidence.
Jul 9
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Michael Button
3
#3 The Greatest Achievement in Human History May Be Lost Forever
The past preserves what survived instead of what mattered most.
Jul 9
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Michael Button
11
#2 Why Every Civilization Thinks It's the Exception
The same blind spot appears in every civilization, including our own.
Jul 3
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Michael Button
4
#1 The Question Behind Everything
Why do civilizations collapse? How much of human history is missing? How much of modern civilization do we misunderstand? What are we wrong about right…
Jul 3
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Michael Button
14
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