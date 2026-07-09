“The absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.” Carl Sagan “The greatest obstacle to discovery is not ignorance—it is the illusion of knowledge.” Daniel J. Boorstin

In the spring of 1900, a sponge diver named Elias Stadiatis surfaced off the Greek island of Antikythera in a panic, shouting about a heap of corpses on the seabed. The corpses were bronze and marble statues, cargo from a Roman-era wreck, and among the objects hauled up over the following year was a corroded lump the size of a shoebox. Nobody paid it much attention. It sat in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens until May 1902, when an archaeologist named Valerios Stais noticed a gear wheel embedded in the corrosion, and even then it took most of a century, first Derek de Solla Price’s radiographs in the 1970s and then the CT scans published in Nature in 2006, before anyone worked out what the thing actually was.

It was a machine.

More than thirty interlocking bronze gears, the largest cut with 223 teeth, each tooth roughly two millimetres across and filed by hand. Turn the crank and it computed the position of the sun and moon against the zodiac, predicted eclipses down to the hour and the colour, and (this was only decoded in 2008 ) tracked the four-year cycle of the Olympic games. An analog computer, built by Greeks, over two thousand years ago.

Nothing of comparable mechanical complexity appears again in the surviving record for well over a thousand years, until the astronomical clocks of medieval Europe. Historians had assumed precision gearing did not exist in antiquity, for the sound-seeming reason that none had ever been found. Then the sea handed us one, because a ship happened to sink in a spot where one bronze object managed to survive twenty centuries underwater long enough for one diver to happen upon it.

That chain of happenstance is the real subject of this essay.

The fluke is the point

We found the Antikythera mechanism because a ship sank, was preserved, and then someone discovered it by chance. Had that ship taken a different route, gone down in deeper water, or been salvaged in antiquity, we would still believe that nobody in the ancient world built geared computers. The error would be invisible the way it was invisible until 1900, which is the only way errors of this kind ever exist.

Yet the wreck also proves something else. You do not build a thirty-gear astronomical computer on a first attempt. Behind it stand predecessors, botched prototypes, workshops, masters drilling apprentices, a body of technique accumulated across generations. Cicero describes a similar sun-and-moon device attributed to Archimedes, which puts the tradition back at least another century. Of all that, we hold one corroded lump, recovered by accident. The rest vanished so thoroughly that until the lump surfaced, nobody knew there was anything to look for.

Even the date is undetermined. Most scholars put the mechanism somewhere around 100 to 60 BC, based on the wreck and the lettering, but in 2014 Christián Carman and James Evans argued from the eclipse predictor that its calendar begins in 205 BC, which would push the design two generations earlier still. The disagreement is about when, never about whether. The whether is settled by the object itself.

And the lesson generalises far beyond one shipwreck. To know that something is lost you need a trace: a reference, a fragment, a survivor. The famous losses, the burned library, the title of a vanished play, left enough behind to be counted, and that makes them the lucky ones. The visible losses sit at the top. The important category is below the waterline, and by definition we cannot see it.

Some achievements were better than us at disappearing

The Antikythera mechanism survived because it was bronze and ended up underwater, one of the few combinations that defeats time. But most of what humans have achieved was made of neither metal nor stone, and ended up nowhere.

Think about what the peak achievements of a society actually consist of. Their knowledge, mostly. The monuments are the smaller part. The technique a master metalworker carries in her hands. A pharmacopoeia assembled over a hundred generations of trial and death. The legal habits that let ten thousand strangers cooperate without killing each other. Knowledge of this kind leaves no physical residue. It lives in living minds, and when those minds die untaught, it goes out in a single generation like a light.

We know this because a few cases survived just barely long enough to be caught. Polynesian navigators crossed thousands of miles of open Pacific to find islands a few miles wide, with no instruments, no charts and no writing. They read swell patterns against the hull, bird flight lines at dawn and dusk, the colour of water over distant reefs, star positions memorised in their hundreds. And all of it held as one integrated skill and passed body to body, master to apprentice. By the 1970s the tradition was nearly extinct across the whole Pacific. When the Polynesian Voyaging Society built the canoe Hōkūleʻa and wanted her sailed from Hawaii to Tahiti the old way, the navigator they found was Mau Piailug, from the Micronesian atoll of Satawal, who guided the 1976 crossing without instruments and then spent the rest of his life teaching Hawaiians an art his own grandfather had drilled into him on the beach as a boy.

One man.

That is how close the entire system came to silence, and the recovery is the exception that measures the rule, because for every tradition caught at the last moment there is no counting the ones that went quiet before anyone thought to ask.

The more sophisticated an achievement, the more of it lives in knowledge rather than objects, and the more it lives in knowledge, the more totally it disappears. Our record of the past is, therefore, biased in the worst available direction. It keeps the durable and the crude: stone, bronze, pottery, postholes - and sheds the subtle and the immaterial, which is to say it sheds the achievements we would most want to know about. What we call ‘the past’ is the fraction that happened to be made of the right material.

What goes with a language

A language carves up reality, and different languages carve differently. Guugu Yimithirr, spoken near Cooktown in Queensland, has no words for left and right; its speakers locate everything by compass bearing (like ‘the cup sits north of the plate’) and as a consequence they carry a running orientation to the landscape that English speakers never develop and struggle even to imagine. Tuyuca, in the northwest Amazon, grammatically requires every statement to declare how you know it: saw it yourself, heard it, inferred it from evidence, were told. Try lying in Tuyuca. Tuyuca makes you commit to your sources in the verb ending whereas English lets you say ‘the meeting went well’ and move on.

Of the roughly 7,000 languages still spoken, linguists expect somewhere between a third and a half to fall silent this century, as the last fluent speakers die and the children grow up in something bigger. A dictionary rescues the vocabulary, more or less. The seeing goes with the speakers, an entire mode of perceiving reality, refined over thousands of years, stops existing, and the people who come after cannot even know what it was they can no longer see. Multiply by every language already gone unrecorded, which is most of the languages humans have ever spoken, and you start to feel the size of the silence.

The greatest achievement is, by definition, the one we cannot name

Ask ‘so which achievement was lost?’ and you expect a candidate. Perhaps a library or a technology? The instinct is wrong, and everything above says why. Total loss leaves no gap to point at. The achievements we can list and argue over survived at least well enough to be listed, so the greatest loss (if the record is as biased as the mechanism, the navigators and the languages all suggest) sits in the one category we cannot inspect. We do not mourn it because we cannot. It lies past the edge of our knowledge, out in the dark where absence itself is invisible.

I find this the single most vertiginous idea in all of prehistory, and I have spent a long time thinking about prehistory. Three hundred thousand years of minds anatomically identical to ours, nearly all of them in societies that wrote nothing and built in wood, fibre, skin and memory. Somewhere in that immensity, the odds say, things were known and made and understood that would astonish us, and the best of them are the ones of which no trace remains. Our entire sense of what humans have achieved is drawn from a sample that excluded, by its nature, the top of the distribution.

This was never really about archaeology

If we stop at the ancient world, the argument is a melancholic curiosity. But the principle underneath it still runs right now.

We overvalue whatever leaves a record and undervalue whatever does not, and the most important things frequently leave the fewest records. The institutional knowledge that actually makes an organisation run lives in people, walks out the door at retirement, and gets noticed six months later when something breaks and nobody left in the building knows why the old system carried that odd exception in the first place. Social trust leaves almost no measurable trace, so we manage what we can measure and let the unmeasured thing erode. A generation can assume some piece of cultural knowledge is permanent, fail to hand it on, and no audit will ever catch the failure, because the thing was never written anywhere to begin with.

This is the blind spot from the last essay, seen from the other side. There I argued that the most dangerous threats are structural and leave no trace. Here is the mirror image: the most valuable assets are structural too, and they leave no trace either.

So the ancient world hands us a question about ourselves. What are we failing to value right now because it never shows up in the records we keep? What do we currently treat as invisible that a later age, seeing clearly, would recognise as the thing that mattered most? We cannot name it, any more than a Greek of 100 BC could have named the engineering tradition his civilisation was about to lose. But knowing the category exists, and that it is systematically the most important category, is itself a kind of sight.

Which raises the next problem. If we cannot trust our record of what civilisation has achieved, can we trust our sense of what civilisation is?

Read the next essay here.

Get 20% off a group subscription