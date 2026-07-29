“Manuscripts don’t burn.” Mikhail Bulgakov, The Master and Margarita “We shall write it now amid the preaching of God, in Christendom now. We shall bring it forth because there is no longer the means to see the ancient book.” Popol Vuh, preamble, written down c. 1550s

Maní, 12 July 1562

On a July morning in 1562, in the mission town of Maní in the Yucatán, Franciscan friars built a fire in front of the church and fed books into it.

The books looked like nothing in Europe. Long strips of paper beaten from fig bark, coated in a thin white plaster of lime, folded back and forth into screens that opened out to the span of a man’s arms. The pages carried columns of glyphs in red and black, painted gods, tables of numbers that had taken generations of observation to compile. Some were already centuries old when they reached the flames. They burned alongside thousands of carved and modelled figures the friars had spent that summer confiscating from the surrounding towns.

The man who ordered the fire, the Franciscan provincial Diego de Landa, later wrote down what he saw in the crowd. The books contained nothing, he said, in which there were not superstitions and falsehoods of the devil, “and so we burned them all, which they regretted to an amazing degree, and which caused them much affliction.”

Now that, my friends, is a rare object in the history of destruction: an eyewitness account of a literature dying, written by the man who killed it, who noticed the grief of the people watching and filed it as evidence of how far his converts still had to go.

What went into the fire

We know what a Maya book could hold because four of them got out.

The Dresden Codex, the finest of the survivors, contains a table tracking Venus through its 584-day cycle, with built-in corrections that keep the table accurate across centuries. A priest consulting it a hundred years after it was painted would still have known, to the day, when Venus would rise ahead of the sun. There are eclipse warnings. There are almanacs keyed to a sacred calendar that meshes with the solar year like two gears of different sizes, coming back into alignment once every fifty-two years. The scribes who produced this material held high rank and signed their work, and the tradition behind them ran deep: the earliest Maya writing yet found is around two thousand years older than Landa’s fire.

Nobody counted what burned at Maní. Landa wrote only that the books were many. Add the other bonfires, the humid centuries, the graves where paper rotted against the bones of the priests buried with it, and the arithmetic comes out like this: the surviving literature of a civilization that wrote for the better part of two thousand years is just four codices. You could carry all of it in a shoulder bag.

Yet the burning was just one part of the damage. A script survives as long as the training survives. But the schools that produced scribes were closed, the scribes themselves were dying of smallpox and forced labour, and within a few generations no one alive could read a glyph. The books were ash and the ability to read them was extinct, and by every reasonable expectation that was the end of Maya writing as a readable thing.

What brought it back was the last document anyone would have thought to check.