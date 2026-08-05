“Population, when unchecked, increases in a geometrical ratio.” Thomas Malthus, An Essay on the Principle of Population, 1798 “If Sparta were deserted, distant ages would find it hard to believe its power had equalled its fame.” Thucydides, History of the Peloponnesian War, 1.10, c. 400 BC

The count in the agora

In roughly 398 BC a young Spartan led an informer to the edge of the agora and told him to count.

The informer later repeated the exercise for the ephors, Sparta’s five elected overseers, and Xenophon preserved his testimony. Cinadon had pointed out the king first, standing in the open among his officials, then the ephors, followed by the elders. Finally, he told the man to count every full Spartan citizen in the whole crowded marketplace. The informer counted about forty, but around them stood more than four thousand people.

Regard those forty as your enemies, Cinadon told him. Everyone else is an ally.

Cinadon was organising an uprising consisting of everyone Sparta had built itself on top of: helots, freed helots, the demoted class called the Inferiors, and the subject towns of the surrounding country. Now this plot was betrayed, and the secret police handled it the way Spartan secret police handled things. But before he disappeared, his interrogators asked what he had wanted. His answer survives too: to be inferior to no one in Lacedaemon.

Historians read the episode as a study in class resentment, and it is one. But what I’m interested in is the arithmetic. In the marketplace of the most feared military state in Greece, full citizens appeared to be outnumbered roughly a hundred to one. Cinadon thought he was mapping his enemies but he had actually taken the most precise census in Spartan history.

And it showed that Sparta was disappearing. It had been disappearing for a century and would keep disappearing for another one, at walking pace, in peace and in war, in a way no institution in the city ever managed to stop.

The machine

What makes Cinadon’s count shocking is what Sparta was built to produce.

A full citizen, a Spartiate, was the output of the most deliberate manufacturing process any ancient state applied to human beings. A boy was inspected at birth, taken into the agoge at seven, trained, ranked and beaten by design for thirteen years, then enrolled at twenty into a dining mess of about fifteen men whose table he would eat at for the rest of his life. The mess was the citizenship. Each member owed a fixed monthly contribution of barley, wine, cheese and figs from his own land, worked by helots. Pay it and you were one of the homoioi, the Equals. Fail to pay it and you were nothing the constitution had a use for.

At its height the system produced numbers that impressed even its enemies. When Xerxes invaded in 480, the exiled Spartan king Demaratus told him there were eight thousand Spartiates, every one the equal of the three hundred then dying at Thermopylae. The next summer Sparta marched five thousand of them to Plataea, the largest citizen army it ever fielded, and broke Persia in an afternoon.

Eight thousand men. Impressive, but still only a modest football ground, filled once. That was the height of the entire ruling class of the state the rest of Greece spent two centuries being afraid of.

The arithmetic

But the Spartan machine had one crucial input it could not easily manufacture, and that was sons with enough land.

Citizenship ran through the mess bill, and the mess bill ran through the estate. Spartan land did what land does everywhere when marriage, dowry and inheritance are left to run: it concentrated. Rich families married rich families. Daughters carried estates with them. Aristotle, writing Sparta’s autopsy in the Politics, reports that nearly two fifths of the country had come into the hands of women, and that some citizens held enormous estates while others could not cover their contribution at all.

Crucially, the man who could not cover it fell out of the citizen body, into the class Spartans named, with characteristic gentleness, the hypomeiones. The Inferiors. And the demotion was permanent, there was no mechanism for topping the citizen roll back up from below. Sparta had managed invented a ruling class that could only shrink. This was obviously bad.

War sped it up. The great earthquake of 464 sped it up. But neither fully explains it. Athens lost far more men to the plague and to Sicily than Sparta ever lost in battle, and yet Athens refilled within a generation, because Athenian citizenship replaced itself the ordinary way, through birth. Sparta’s however, replaced itself through birth plus solvency, and solvency was draining upward into fewer households every decade. Battle subtracted men; and the economy quietly ensured that the next generation started smaller still.

So here is the ominous timetable. Eight thousand under Demaratus. Perhaps only two and a half thousand by the year Cinadon stood counting in the agora. In 371, when Sparta finally met a Theban army it could not frighten at Leuctra, just seven hundred Spartiates took the field and four hundred of them were dead by evening. One afternoon destroyed well over half the citizen contingent Sparta had put into battle. The city that had marched five thousand to Plataea could no longer avenge a single defeat, and all of Greece understood it at once. Within a year Messenia, the enslaved country next door that fed the whole system, was free, and Sparta spent the rest of antiquity as a small town with a legend attached.

Aristotle needed one word for the cause of death. The city, he wrote, was destroyed by oliganthropia. Fewness of men.

The part they saw coming

The bleak comedy is that Sparta actually noticed, and legislated, and kept legislating, for generations.

Bachelors were punished. Plutarch records them barred from the festivals and made to march around the marketplace in winter, naked, singing a song that declared their punishment just. Fathers were rewarded on a sliding scale that Aristotle preserves for us: three sons and you were exempt from garrison duty, four and you paid no taxes at all. This is a state running a pronatal incentive scheme in the fourth century BC, complete with escalating benefit tiers. It would slot perfectly into a modern policy paper with not much but the names changed.

Yet none of it worked, and the reason it failed is the reason its modern descendants keep failing. The incentives pushed one way; while the entire structure of reward in Spartan life pushed the other. Status was land. So splitting an estate among four sons meant four households sliding toward the mess-bill threshold, four sons at risk of Inferior. Thus, the rational move for a family that wanted to stay Equal was fewer heirs, each married carefully. The state paid men to have sons while its economy fined them for it and the economy won every time.

Now, whether any single person set this in motion is Sparta’s genuinely open question. Plutarch does blame a named man: an ephor called Epitadeus who, in a fit of spite against his own son, carried a law allowing citizens to give or bequeath their estates freely, breaking the old fixed allotments. It’s a satisfying story, a single grudge to hang two centuries on. But Stephen Hodkinson, the closest modern student of Spartan property, has argued the law is probably an invention of later moralists, and that ordinary inheritance and dowry practice would have produced the same concentration with no legislation at all. The dispute is real and unresolved, and what it’s actually about is whether the system needed sabotage, or whether it dismantled itself simply by running.

Either way, something happened somewhere in those two centuries but (and this is the detail I keep returning to) there was likely never a single year in which it happened. No Spartan woke to news of the collapse. Every year the mess tables held roughly the men they had held the year before, minus a few. The rate of loss ran at around one percent a year, which is another way of saying it ran below the threshold at which human beings register change. Cinadon could see it because counting forced two hundred years into a single frame. Without the count there was only Sparta, eternal, exactly as strong as its reputation, right up until the reputation was all that was left.

The experiment with no control group

Every previous time human numbers fell, something caused it. Plague emptied fourteenth-century Europe. Smallpox emptied the Americas. Famine, or a war that broke the food supply behind it. Population decline was a thing that happened to people, and when the pressure lifted the numbers came back, in every recorded case.

But what is happening now in the 21st Century has no precedent in the record. Roughly two thirds of humanity currently lives in countries below replacement fertility, amid peace, food surplus and the longest lifespans our species has ever had. The decline is voluntary and quiet. South Korea is furthest along, with a fertility rate of 0.8 as of last year. If that rate stays steady the arithmetic turns Spartan. One hundred South Koreans become forty children, and those forty become sixteen grandchildren. Two generations, and a group the size of a company has become a group the size of a wedding party without any battle or plague.

The comparison is not exact. Sparta’s crisis concerned the shrinking membership of a closed citizen caste, whereas South Korea’s concerns an entire national population. A Spartiate could vanish from the count through impoverishment without vanishing from Lacedaemon. But both systems translated ordinary household decisions into a contraction that institutions could see but struggled to reverse.

And you have probably heard about this conversation. It may even be the most argued-over statistic on the internet, which makes it the opposite of a secret. But the fact people are constantly arguing actually adds to the problem. Falling fertility arrives in your feed as a culture war: proof of civilizational decadence to one side, a manufactured panic to the other, and both sides radiate total confidence. And yet confidence is always the giveaway. Sparta’s decline had confident men attached to it for two hundred years, and what they were confident about was that Sparta was eternal.

What the subject never gets is the framing Aristotle used. A structural process, running below the perception threshold, driven by the ordinary decisions of rational families responding to the actual reward structure around them. South Korea has spent more than two hundred billion dollars on pronatal programs over two decades. Three sons, no garrison duty. Four, no taxes. The payments fail for Epitadeus reasons: housing, careers, education costs and status competition all fine the thing the subsidy rewards, and the economy (like in Sparta) wins every time.

But interestingly, Korean births have actually now risen for two years running. Yet the uptick is already being confidently read as the correction arriving. Maybe it is. Nobody knows. Whether 0.8 is a floor or a brief pause is exactly the question the data cannot yet answer, and anyone who tells you otherwise is doing the confident-man act. What can be said precisely is this: ‘It will correct itself’ is a prediction, and in the one long-run case we can watch from beginning to end, a state that assumed correction, then legislated for it, then escalated the legislation for six generations, ended by counting just forty men in its own marketplace.

What Sparta never wrote

No Spartan wrote any of this down. The count in the agora survives because Xenophon, an Athenian, recorded it. The autopsy survives because Aristotle, an outsider writing in Athens, performed it. Sparta produced no historian of its own decline, no anguished insider, nothing. The state most famous for discipline never once looked directly at the one number that was killing it, or if it looked, it did not consider the result worth a sentence.

Perhaps that is the general rule. A civilization experiences its own decline as a sequence of ordinary years, and the observation gets made from outside, or afterwards, by someone walking the ruins with a notebook.

Occasionally, though, a civilization writes it down without meaning to, in a medium that cannot lie. For four centuries Rome kept a continuous, precisely dated record of its own decline, minted it by the million, and paid its soldiers with it. Reading that record is next.

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